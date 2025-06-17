Man accused of trying to lure young girl from school in Trenton, New Jersey: police

TRENTON, N.J. (WPVI) -- A 31-year-old man was arrested after allegedly trying to lure an 11-year-old girl from a school in Trenton, New Jersey.

Police said security guards at Ulysses S. Grant Intermediate School reported that they saw a man, later identified as Jimmy Glover, on school grounds during a child ceremony last week.

The security guards said Glover was allegedly speaking to an 11-year-old female student.

They expelled him from the property at the time but later learned from the student that he was allegedly attempting to lure her.

Police said Glover returned to the school the next day, prompting a security response.

Security guards told children on the playground area to go inside and confronted Glover.

They said he began to scream vulgarities while allegedly exposing himself.

That's when police were called and Glover ran off.

Glover was later identified, arrested and charged with luring, lewdness and endangering the welfare of children.

