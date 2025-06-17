24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Man accused of trying to lure young girl from school in Trenton, New Jersey: police

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Tuesday, June 17, 2025 5:03PM
6abc Philadelphia 24/7 Live Stream
Watch the 6abc Philadelphia 24/7 stream featuring Action News, AccuWeather and Entertainment

TRENTON, N.J. (WPVI) -- A 31-year-old man was arrested after allegedly trying to lure an 11-year-old girl from a school in Trenton, New Jersey.

Police said security guards at Ulysses S. Grant Intermediate School reported that they saw a man, later identified as Jimmy Glover, on school grounds during a child ceremony last week.

The security guards said Glover was allegedly speaking to an 11-year-old female student.

They expelled him from the property at the time but later learned from the student that he was allegedly attempting to lure her.

Police said Glover returned to the school the next day, prompting a security response.

Security guards told children on the playground area to go inside and confronted Glover.

They said he began to scream vulgarities while allegedly exposing himself.

That's when police were called and Glover ran off.

Glover was later identified, arrested and charged with luring, lewdness and endangering the welfare of children.

Copyright © 2025 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW