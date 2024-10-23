Man allegedly stabs coworker after argument at Trader Joe's warehouse in East Allen Township, Pa.

EAST ALLEN TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A man is in custody after he allegedly stabbed a coworker after an argument at the Trader Joe's warehouse in East Allen Township, Pennsylvania.

Police responded to the facility, located in the 6800 block of Silver Crest Road in Northampton County, around 6:50 p.m. on Tuesday for a report of a stabbing.

Cristian Burgos Vasquez, 39, is facing several charges, including aggravated assault, according to police.

Police say Vasquez and a coworker got into a verbal argument. That's when Vasquez allegedly stabbed the coworker multiple times with a knife.

The victim was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg. There has been no word on the victim's condition.

The incident is under investigation.