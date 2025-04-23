Man arrested in connection with 2023 murder of ex-girlfriend's dad in Philadelphia's Tacony section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 31-year-old man has been arrested nearly two years after allegedly shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend's dad.

Nicholas Santiago was taken into custody on Wednesday and has been charged with murder, according to police.

The shooting happened on June 9, 2023, in the 7100 block of Jackson Street in Philadelphia's Tacony section.

When police arrived, they found 38-year-old Thomas Dooner dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said their preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect, now identified as Santiago, had a previous romantic relationship with Dooner's daughter.

That relationship has ended, leading to a verbal dispute between Santiago and Dooner's daughter.

During the argument, police say Santiago allegedly made threats towards those at the residence before leaving.

A short time later, police allege that Santiago returned, where he encountered Dooner and shot him several times before fleeing in a white Jeep. The Jeep was seen traveling southbound on Roosevelt Blvd.

During the investigation, police said they were able to develop "credible intelligence" that indicated where the suspect lived. Officials obtained a search warrant and Santiago was arrested.