Man arrested in connection to deadly March shooting in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man has been arrested in connection with a March deadly shooting.

Andrew Wallenburg was arrested on Monday, according to police.

He is accused in the murder of 55-year-old Assem Hijazi, who was found inside a BMW with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It happened on March 2 on Ritner Street, under the I-95 overpass, in South Philadelphia.