Man in wheelchair, known to panhandle, critically injured in Philadelphia hit-and-run

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man in a wheelchair was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle near Franklin Square in Philadelphia's Center City. Police say he is known to panhandle in the area.

Police say a man was sitting at the intersection of Franklin and Vine streets just after midnight when he was struck by a driver, launching him out of his wheelchair about 50 feet westbound.

The man, believed to be around 50 years old, was found suffering from head trauma next to the wheelchair. He is in critical condition and is said to be undergoing surgery now.

Police say the car that hit him was traveling westbound on the off-ramp of the Ben Franklin Bridge. The driver then made a right turn and was seen north on 7th Street from Vine Street, and kept going after the man was struck.

Police say the man in the wheelchair was most likely panhandling at the time of the incident.

"He may have been out here panhandling," said Chief Inspector Scott Small, with the Philadelphia Police Department. "This is a lock where you often see panhandling that come out here to the intersection and officers say they have seen him in the past panhandling."

A witness does have a dashcam video. Police are looking for a White sedan, possibly a Hyundai with New Jersey tags and front-end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.

