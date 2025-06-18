Man charged for allegedly robbing woman while impersonating a law enforcement officer in Mayfair

A man impersonating a law enforcement officer tied up and robbed a woman at a business in the Mayfair section of Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have charged a man who they say impersonated a law enforcement officer during a robbery earlier this month in Mayfair.

The video featured above is from a previous report.

Robert Rosado, 54, of the 6800 block of Bingham Street, has been charged with Impersonating Law Enforcement, Robbery, Violations of the Uniform Firearms Act, Theft by Deception and other related offenses.

Robert Rosado

The robbery happened on Sunday, June 8 at a business in the 6400 block of Harbison Avenue.

Police told Action News that the suspect was wearing a makeshift law enforcement outfit and presented himself as an agent from Immigration and Customs Enforcement, commonly referred to as ICE.

His outfit included a baseball cap with an American flag on the front and a tactical vest with the words "Security Enforcement Agent."

Police say he yelled 'immigration' and some of the employees left the business. He then zip-tied the woman behind the counter.

Rosado allegedly got away with $1,000 in cash before taking off in a white Ford E-250 van.