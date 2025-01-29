'Inhumane is an understatement': Bucks County man accused of beating, stabbing his 2 dogs to death

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- A Bucks County man is being charged in a disturbing case of suspected animal cruelty after he allegedly brutally killed his own dogs.

Officials, including the Bucks County SPCA, announced charges on Wednesday against 39-year-old George Ash, of Newtown.

Police say the dog owner took out his frustrations on his own pets.

"To say that the defendant's actions were inhumane is an understatement. They were sadistic," said Jennifer Schorn, Bucks County District Attorney Jennifer Schorn.

Investigators say Ash took the lives of his 7-year-old Beagle-Lab mix named Blake and 9-year-old Beagle-Collie mix named Shyla.

On January 18, Newtown Township police say they got a call from Ash, who reported he had stabbed his dogs and himself.

Just over two weeks earlier, the suspect posted a video to his social media showing Blake and Shyla's playful nature.

Charging documents say Ash told the 911 dispatcher he was, "Angry after visiting his mom in a nursing home earlier in the day, and took it out on the dogs."

"He believed he was disrespected by a family member," Schorn said in a press conference. "He had just recently visited, so he came home and for hours [ he ] beat his two dogs. And that was not enough."

The abuse started with punching and kicking. In the end, both dogs were murdered after being stabbed with multiple knives.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the dogs deceased.

Ash was transported to the hospital for treatment of his wounds, which investigators described as superficial.

Now, the 39-year-old is facing two felony animal cruelty charges and two misdemeanors. If convicted, he could face a total of up to 18 years behind bars.

Sources say Ash is receiving treatment. He will be surrendered to the custody of Newtown Township Police to face the charges.

