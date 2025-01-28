Man charged with sex abuse of 2 children in Reading, Pa.

A man has been charged with child sexual abuse and rape following a lengthy investigation in Reading, Pa.

A man has been charged with child sexual abuse and rape following a lengthy investigation in Reading, Pa.

A man has been charged with child sexual abuse and rape following a lengthy investigation in Reading, Pa.

A man has been charged with child sexual abuse and rape following a lengthy investigation in Reading, Pa.

READING, Pa. (WPVI) -- A man has been charged with child sexual abuse and rape following a lengthy investigation in Reading, Pa.

Officials say 29-year-old Kemish Soto-Munet, of Harrisburg, sexually abused at least two boys between the ages of 12 and 14.

The victims were interviewed in August 2024 and Soto-Munet was arrested on Monday.

During the investigation, authorities say they also discovered a hidden 'pen camera' in the home's bathroom.

They say they found footage of the boys, a third victim, and Soto-Munet setting up the camera on the SD card.

Soto-Munet is being held at the Berks County Prison on $200,000 bail.

