NORRISTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- Crews pulled a man from a burning home in Norristown in Montgomery County.

The fire broke out just before midnight on Sunday along the 400 block of Moore Street.

It took firefighters an hour to get the flames under control.

Authorities say the man who was rescued was taken to the hospital in critical condition after suffering from smoke inhalation.