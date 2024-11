Man in critical condition after being shot in the head in Philadelphia's Tacony section

A 22-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in the head in Philadelphia's Tacony section.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 22-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in the head in Philadelphia's Tacony section.

Police say it happened on 6500 block of Ditman Street around 8 a.m. on Monday.

The man was taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital.

A weapon was recovered but no arrests have been made, police say.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to call Philadelphia police.