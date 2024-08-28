WATCH LIVE

Man in critical condition after being shot at, set on fire in West Philadelphia

By 6abc Digital Staff
Wednesday, August 28, 2024 5:24PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after he was set on fire Wednesday morning in West Philadelphia.

Police were called to the 5400 block of Lansdowne Avenue around 10:36 a.m. for a report of a person screaming.

Authorities say the 40-year-old victim was shot at by a man, and then a woman set him on fire.

The suspects, a 38-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman, were taken into custody.

The victim is being treated at Jefferson University Hospital for burns to his body.

The names of those involved have not been released.

The circumstances of this incident remain under investigation.

