Man in critical condition after being shot during dispute over parking in Reading, Pa.

READING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Reading, Pa. that police say stemmed from a dispute over parking.

The suspect, Damion Omar Cheung, is wanted on charges of attempted homicide and aggravated assault, according to the Berks County District Attorney's Office.

Damion Omar Cheung

The shooting happened late Friday night in the 1200 block of Muhlenberg Street.

Investigators say the victim asked Cheung to move his parked vehicle, which was blocking the street.

That's when Cheung allegedly shot the victim.

D.A. John Adams told WFMZ-TV this was "just another example of a senseless act of violence over nothing."

Anyone with information is asked to call police.