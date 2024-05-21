WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Man in critical condition after being shot during dispute over parking in Reading, Pa.

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Tuesday, May 21, 2024 7:51PM
6abc Philadelphia 24/7 Live Stream
Action News, AccuWeather and Entertainment

READING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Reading, Pa. that police say stemmed from a dispute over parking.

The suspect, Damion Omar Cheung, is wanted on charges of attempted homicide and aggravated assault, according to the Berks County District Attorney's Office.

Damion Omar Cheung
Damion Omar Cheung

The shooting happened late Friday night in the 1200 block of Muhlenberg Street.

Investigators say the victim asked Cheung to move his parked vehicle, which was blocking the street.

That's when Cheung allegedly shot the victim.

D.A. John Adams told WFMZ-TV this was "just another example of a senseless act of violence over nothing."

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.

Related Topics

Watch Live
ON NOW