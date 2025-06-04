24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Man shot while in bed with wife after neighbor accidentally fires rifle from unit above

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Wednesday, June 4, 2025 2:03PM
A man is fighting for his life following a bizarre shooting in West Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is fighting for his life following a bizarre shooting in West Philadelphia.

He was shot in the back while lying in bed next to his wife.

It happened around 1:50 a.m. on Wednesday in the 400 block of North 61st Street.

Police say the 65-year-old victim was on the first floor of a rooming house when a 52-year-old man living on the floor above him was handling a rifle, possibly cleaning the gun, and it went off.

"Preliminary information is this was an accidental shooting where the bullet went through a second-floor apartment into the first-floor apartment, striking the 65-year-old who was lying in bed with his wife," said Chief Inspector Scott Small with the Philadelphia Police Department.

The 65-year-old underwent surgery and is listed in critical condition.

Police are interviewing two witnesses and the man who was handling the gun.

It is unknown if he will be charged.

