Man critically hurt after being shot in stomach feet from home in Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is fighting for his life after being shot feet from his Southwest Philadelphia home.

Police say the gunman targeted the 27-year-old victim, firing a shot into his stomach at close range on the 2900 block of South Felton Street.

Police say they know who they are looking for, and that the victim and the suspect know each other.

Investigators hope to make an arrest soon.