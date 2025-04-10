Man dead after building fire on North Black Horse Pike in Gloucester Township

GLOUCESTER TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- One person is dead after a fire in Camden County, New Jersey.

Chopper 6 was over the 400 block of North Black Horse Pike, in the Glendora section of Gloucester Township, just after 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officials say the building that burned was home to two businesses and two apartments.

Firefighters found one man dead in one of the apartments.

Two other families, including six residents, are displaced.

The Camden County Fire Marshal is investigating, but at this point does not believe the fire to be suspicious

