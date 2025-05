Man dies following police incident inside grocery store in South Whitehall Twp., Pa.

SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- A 45-year-old man died shortly after a police incident inside a Lehigh Valley grocery store.

It happened in the Weis Market on the 1500 block of Cedar Crest Boulevard in South Whitehall Township on Sunday.

The Lehigh County district attorney would not offer any additional details.

An autopsy on the man is scheduled for later Tuesday.

The market has resumed its regular hours.