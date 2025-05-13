Man dies after incident involving police at grocery store in Lehigh County

SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- Few details are being released about a deadly incident involving police at a Lehigh Valley grocery store.

Authorities identified the man who died as 45-year-old Timothy Vanbilliard of Emmaus.

Detectives are still not saying exactly what happened Sunday at the Weis store on Cedar Crest Boulevard in South Whitehall Township.

All police would say is that there was an incident, which resulted in the man dying later at the hospital.

An autopsy was conducted Tuesday, but the coroner says the cause and manner of death are pending further investigation, which includes awaiting the results of toxicology and microscopic studies.

Action News will update you as more information becomes available.

