Man dies after officer-involved shooting in Northampton County, Pa.

WIND GAP BOROUGH, Pa. (WPVI) -- A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in the Lehigh Valley.

It happened near North Broadway and Tribe Lane in Wind Gap Borough, Northampton County on Saturday night.

Police say officers from several departments were chasing a car that became disabled.

A confrontation broke out between officers and a 65-year-old driver, who allegedly had a gun.

Authorities say a Forks Township officer fired at the driver during the scuffle and that the driver also shot himself.

The man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

None of the officers were hurt.

The investigation is being led by Pennsylvania State Police.

