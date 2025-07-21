Man drowns after going swimming, getting caught in current Brandywine Creek in Delaware County

A weekend swim in the Brandywine Creek in Delaware County turned deadly for a 21-year-man from Mexico.

A weekend swim in the Brandywine Creek in Delaware County turned deadly for a 21-year-man from Mexico.

A weekend swim in the Brandywine Creek in Delaware County turned deadly for a 21-year-man from Mexico.

A weekend swim in the Brandywine Creek in Delaware County turned deadly for a 21-year-man from Mexico.

CHADDS FORD TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- A weekend swim in the Brandywine Creek in Delaware County turned deadly for a 21-year-old from Mexico.

Crews recovered the man's body a short time after he was seen struggling and then disappeared in the current.

State police, a number of local fire departments and EMS were called to the Brandywine Creek in Chadds Ford Sunday morning to help with the search and rescue of 21-year-old Sergio Ayala-Vilchis.

Officials say he was swimming in the water with a female he had met out the night before in Delaware.

Authorities say the two were in the middle of the creek when he began to panic and couldn't swim in the water's current.

The woman was able to safely make it to shore.

Officials say the female has fully cooperated with the investigation and the death has been ruled accidental.