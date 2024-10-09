Man in extremely critical condition after being shot multiple times in West Philadelphia: police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is in extremely critical condition after being shot in West Philadelphia.

Police responded to the 800 block of Lex Street around 10 p.m. on Tuesday after a report of a person with a gun.

When officers arrived, they found a 20-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his head, back and shoulder.

He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was placed in extremely critical condition.

Police say a stray bullet also flew into someone's house across the street but no one there was hurt.

No arrests have been made but police say a weapon was recovered from the scene, as well as two 9mm shells.

The identity of the victim has not been released to the public and the shooting is under investigation.