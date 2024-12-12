Man fatally shot by police after confrontation in Upper Merion Twp.

UPPER MERION TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- A man has died after he was shot by police during a confrontation at a home in Upper Merion Twp., Montgomery County early Thursday morning.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. at a home in the Glenn Rose section of the township after a woman called police to report a man with a knife.

Police say officers arrived to find the man in the living room, and the department says officers tried to talk with him.

However, police say the man "was argumentative and refused to comply with officer commands, advancing toward the officers at the front door."

Officers used a taser on the man, police say, but there was "little to no effect."

As the man advanced on officers again with the knife, police say two officers shot him.

He was pulled from the home and the officers began lifesaving measures, police say, but he died at the scene.

His name has not been released.

Upper Merion police say they had been notified that the Montgomery County Mobile Crisis Unit was at the home around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday and had left to get additional resources.

An investigation into the shooting was turned over to the district attorney's office in Bucks County.

The officers involved in the shooting are on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.