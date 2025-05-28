Man fatally shot by police after refusing to drop apparent rifle in South Whitehall Township: DA

SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- A deadly police-involved shooting is under investigation in South Whitehall Township.

It happened around 1 p.m. Wednesday on the 100 block of North 38th Street.

Officers say they were confronted by a man holding what appeared to be a rifle, according to the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office.

"Officers used less-than-lethal force against the man, which did not stop him from advancing toward the officers," the DA's office said in a statement.

Officers then fired six shots at the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Numerous agencies are now investigating the deadly incident.

"A preliminary investigation indicates the man was suffering from long-term health issues," the DA's statement continued. "A note was found inside the home after his death."

Officials have not identified the man who died.