Bloody bat found near man fatally shot on porch in Philadelphia's Germantown section

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Monday, June 23, 2025 12:24PM
Police are questioning the homeowners after a bloody baseball bat was found near the scene.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was shot and killed in Germantown early Monday morning.

This happened on the unit block of Hansberry Street just before midnight.

Police responded to the home for a shooting and found the victim in the vestibule of a home, shot in the chest.

Police are questioning the homeowners after a bloody baseball bat was found near the scene.

The homeowners told officers the suspect attempted to break in when they shot him.

The bloody bat was found on the porch, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

