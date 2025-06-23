Bloody bat found near man fatally shot on porch in Philadelphia's Germantown section

Police are questioning the homeowners after a bloody baseball bat was found near the scene.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was shot and killed in Germantown early Monday morning.

This happened on the unit block of Hansberry Street just before midnight.

Police responded to the home for a shooting and found the victim in the vestibule of a home, shot in the chest.

The homeowners told officers the suspect attempted to break in when they shot him.

The bloody bat was found on the porch, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

