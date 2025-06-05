Man found brutally stabbed to death in bedroom of North Philly home

Man found brutally stabbed to death in bedroom of home

Man found brutally stabbed to death in bedroom of home

Man found brutally stabbed to death in bedroom of home

Man found brutally stabbed to death in bedroom of home

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a gruesome stabbing that left a man dead in North Philadelphia.

Officers reponded around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday to home on the 1900 block of West Berks Street.

Police say they were let into a home by a 38-year-old man who directed officers to the second-floor bedroom. There, they found a man who had been stabbed several times in the face, according to Chief Inspector Scott Small.

The victim, who police believe to be in his late 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspects have been arrested, but police say the 38-year-old who let officers into the home could be responsible for the stabbing.

Further details on the incident have not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.