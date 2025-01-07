Man found not guilty in 2013 murder of New Jersey woman

GLOUCESTER TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- The man who was charged with the 2013 murder of a New Jersey woman has been found not guilty.

Joseph Grisoff was charged in May 2013 in the death of 59-year-old Carol Reiff.

At the time, officials cited advances in DNA detection as a key tool in making an arrest.

However, Grisoff's defense argued that the DNA samples taken in the case were one of 60 samples contaminated by the lab.

Reiff was reported missing after she didn't show up to a scheduled trip with family.

Her body was found in an old maintenance building of the apartment complex.

