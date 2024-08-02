Man found shot dead in vehicle with engine still running in Philadelphia's West Kensignton section

Authorities say a 31-year-old man was found shot multiple time in the chest inside a Jeep with the engine running.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a fatal shooting in the city's West Kensington section.

Authorities say a 31-year-old man was found shot multiple times in the chest inside a Jeep with the engine running.

It happened just before 4 a.m. on Friday on 2nd Street, near Cambria and Somerset streets.

Police say the vehicle was found with multiple bullet holes.

They also found ballistic evidence a block away, leaving them to believe the victim drove around the corner after being hit by the gunfire.