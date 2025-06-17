Man found shot inside vehicle in Wilmington, Delaware

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) -- Police in Wilmington, Delaware, are investigating a shooting that left a man hospitalized late Monday night.

It happened just before 10:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Homestead Road.

Officers say they heard gunshots in the area and saw a vehicle speeding away.

They pulled the vehicle over and found that the driver, a 26-year-old man, was suffering from several gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to the hospital where he's in stable condition.

An investigation into this shooting continues.

Anyone with information, surveillance footage, or cell phone video related to this incident is asked to contact Detective Elwood at Daniel.Elwood@newcastlede.gov or (302) 395-2761.