25-year-old man gunned down at Philadelphia park

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was gunned down at a park on Friday night.

It happened around 7:37 p.m. at the Tacony Creek Park located on the 700 block of East Olney Avenue in the city's Olney section.

Police say a 25-year-old man was shot in the chest and torso. He was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

No weapons were recovered at the scene.

Police are still searching for the gunman.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.