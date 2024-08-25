Man injured at South Jersey beach after possible shark bite

WATCH LIVE

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Sunday, August 25, 2024 8:57PM
VENTNOR, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A man was injured at a beach in South Jersey on Sunday after a possible shark bite.

It happened at approximately 9:30 a.m. at Surrey Avenue Beach in Ventnor.

The Ventnor City Beach Patrol told Action News a man was in the water when his hand may have been bitten by a shark.

Authorities say they are still working to confirm the details, but a shark was not spotted in the water.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to be OK.

Beachgoers are now only allowed into the water up to their knees until local leaders say otherwise.

