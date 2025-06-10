Man killed in ambush shooting while walking with pregnant girlfriend

Man killed in ambush shooting while walking with pregnant girlfriend

Man killed in ambush shooting while walking with pregnant girlfriend

Man killed in ambush shooting while walking with pregnant girlfriend

Man killed in ambush shooting while walking with pregnant girlfriend

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for three gunmen who shot and killed a man as he walked outside with his pregnant girlfriend.

It happened around 3:35 p.m. on the 7500 block of Jericho Road.

Neighbors tell Action News the victim and his girlfriend were approached by three men in masks moments before the ambush shooting.

"She said she was being walked out by him to her Uber. Right when they opened up the back door of the Uber, three masked people came out and shot and drove away," said Boaz Kim, who heard the shots and called 911.

The girlfriend was seen crying next to the victim on the ground.

"She was saying they came out and shot him, came out of nowhere," recalled Kim.

The man was rushed to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No other injuries were immediately reported.

Ring video captures groups of neighbors rushing in to help after the shooting.

"It's scary here in Philadelphia, it's crazy," said neighbor Jonathan Jusino.

At least 32 shell casings were found at the scene; one bullet struck the rear passenger door.

Police have not identified the victim.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.