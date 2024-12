Argument outside bar escalates into deadly double shooting in Trenton, New Jesery

One man is dead and another is in the hospital after a double shooting in Trenton, New Jersey.

One man is dead and another is in the hospital after a double shooting in Trenton, New Jersey.

One man is dead and another is in the hospital after a double shooting in Trenton, New Jersey.

One man is dead and another is in the hospital after a double shooting in Trenton, New Jersey.

TRENTON, N.J. (WPVI) -- One man is dead and another is in the hospital after a double shooting in Trenton, New Jersey.

Police say the violence began as an argument outside a bar along the 100 block of Dickinson Street just before 1 a.m. Sunday.

Kristoffer Givens, 47, was later found a block away from the scene. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

An unidentified 40-year-old man was also hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police are investigating.