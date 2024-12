Man killed in armed robbery outside motel in New Castle, Delaware

NEW CASTLE, Del. (WPVI) -- Police in New Castle, Delaware, are searching for the suspect wanted in a deadly armed robbery outside of a motel.

It happened in the parking lot of the Budget Inn on Memorial Drive, just before 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The 49-year-old victim was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

Investigators have not yet released the identity of the victim or any details on a suspect.

Anybody with information is asked to contact police.