Man fatally shot in the face in North Philadelphia; possible suspect taken into custody

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A burst of gunfire left a man dead in North Philadelphia.

Investigators told Action News that a large metal pipe-wrench that was found next to the man offered clues to what may have happened.

Police said they believe the man may have been trying to break into a home when he was shot.

The shooting happened in the 2100 block of North 21st Street, around 10:30 pm. on Tuesday.

The victim, said to be in his late 20s to early 30s, was shot in the face.

"We're getting preliminary information from females at this time that the male who was shot was using this large pipe-wrench to try to force entry into the property, where he knew at least one or two of the females that were inside," said Chief Inspector Scott Small with the Philadelphia Police Department. "So it's possibly domestic related."

While police were on scene, they said they noticed a man nearby acting suspiciously.

They also said he was carrying a gun.

Officers took that man in as a possible suspect.

Women inside the home were also questioned.

