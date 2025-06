Man rushed to hospital after being pulled from water at Jordan Park

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- A man is in critical condition after being pulled from the water at a park in the Lehigh Valley.

Police and fire crews responded to Jordan Park in Allentown on Wednesday afternoon.

Witnesses say a man jumped into the water, but did not surface.

Bystanders tried to help the man, but were not successful.

Firefighters were able to pull the man out of the water and rushed him to Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest.

No further details were immediately available.