Man shot during attempted robbery in Northeast Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 26-year-old man was shot during an attempted robbery in Northeast Philadelphia, according to police.

The shooting happened around 11:20 p.m. on Wednesday in the 3100 block of Belgreen Road.

He was shot in the hip and was taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital in stable condition.

No arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered.

