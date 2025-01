Man shot during argument inside bathroom at restaurant in Center City Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An argument led to gunfire in a Center City Philadelphia restaurant.

It happened at 1:30 a.m. on Monday inside a bathroom of Hatch and Coop, on the unit block of South 12th Street.

The victim got shot in the foot and is in stable condition.

The suspect ran away.