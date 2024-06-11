Gunman chased victim down in execution-style killing inside Philadelphia Chinese takeout restaurant

A gunman clearly targeted a man in the city's Kensington neighborhood, killing him in an execution-style shooting.

A gunman clearly targeted a man in the city's Kensington neighborhood, killing him in an execution-style shooting.

A gunman clearly targeted a man in the city's Kensington neighborhood, killing him in an execution-style shooting.

A gunman clearly targeted a man in the city's Kensington neighborhood, killing him in an execution-style shooting.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is dead after an execution-style shooting in Philadelphia's Kensington section.

Police say it's clear the gunman was targeting the victim.

The murder happened inside a Chinese takeout restaurant along the 700 block of East Ontario Street.

Action News was at the scene, where crime tape could be seen outside Kitchen Express.

Police say the gunman was initially chasing the victim down the street, firing shots.

The victim stumbled into the restaurant, with his pursuer following behind.

Police say what happened next was caught on surveillance cameras.

"You can clearly see on camera that our shooter is standing over the victim and firing multiple shots into the victim while he's lying face down on the floor in the customer takeout area," said Chief Inspector Scott Small with the Philadelphia Police Department.

The killer then took off in a red SUV, which police believe is possibly a Kia.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker