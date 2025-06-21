Man shot in face outside bar in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion neighborhood

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot in the face during a barrage of gunfire Friday night in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion neighborhood.
According to police, the shooting happened just before 10 p.m. at 27th Street and Montgomery Avenue, outside a local bar.
Investigators say three gunmen opened fire, unleashing more than 30 shots.
The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Police have not determined a motive, and no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to call Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS.