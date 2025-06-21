24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Man shot in face outside bar in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion neighborhood

By 6abc Digital Staff
Saturday, June 21, 2025 3:49AM
Man shot in face outside bar in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion neighborhood

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot in the face during a barrage of gunfire Friday night in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion neighborhood.

According to police, the shooting happened just before 10 p.m. at 27th Street and Montgomery Avenue, outside a local bar.

Investigators say three gunmen opened fire, unleashing more than 30 shots.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police have not determined a motive, and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS.

