Man shot in face outside bar in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion neighborhood

Man shot in face outside bar in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion neighborhood

Man shot in face outside bar in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion neighborhood

Man shot in face outside bar in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion neighborhood

Man shot in face outside bar in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion neighborhood

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot in the face during a barrage of gunfire Friday night in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion neighborhood.

According to police, the shooting happened just before 10 p.m. at 27th Street and Montgomery Avenue, outside a local bar.

Investigators say three gunmen opened fire, unleashing more than 30 shots.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police have not determined a motive, and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS.