Man shot juvenile in the hand during drug deal in Abington: Police

ABINGTON, Pa. (WPVI) -- A Montgomery County man is in custody, accused of shooting a juvenile during what police say was a drug deal.

Abington police arrested 20-year-old Adam Soumahoro on Monday in connection to a shooting on March 12.

Investigators say a juvenile was shot in her hand in the 2800 block of Susquehanna Road.

Authorities say they recovered a gun from inside Soumahoro's home during the arrest.

He has been charged with robbery, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and weapons offenses.