Man shot, killed in Philadelphia's Kensington section

Police are checking area surveillance cameras, as they try to figure out who shot him and why.

Police are checking area surveillance cameras, as they try to figure out who shot him and why.

Police are checking area surveillance cameras, as they try to figure out who shot him and why.

Police are checking area surveillance cameras, as they try to figure out who shot him and why.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was shot and killed in Philadelphia's Kensington section.

Police responded to gun shots around 3:20 a.m. on Monday, at East Lehigh Avenue and Emerald Street.

Officers found the victim on the street.

Medics tried to resuscitate him, but he was pronounced dead.

Police are checking area surveillance cameras, as they try to figure out who shot him and why.