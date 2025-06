Man shot and killed while on scooter in Philadelphia's Fairhill section

Police say a 23-year-old man was riding a scooter when he was shot and killed by two gunmen in Philadelphia's Fairhill section.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the city's Fairhill.

It happened near West Tusculum and North Howard Streets around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say a 23-year-old man was riding a scooter when he was shot and killed by two gunmen.

Officials said eight shots were fired.

Authorities are looking for a stolen white Honda in connection with the shooting.

No arrests have been made.