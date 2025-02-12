Man shot in head while on couch, homeowner pistol-whipped during South Philadelphia home invasion

A man was shot in the head while sitting on a couch in a South Philadelphia home after a gunman forced his way inside, according to police.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are looking for the gunman who forced his way into a South Philadelphia home, firing a bullet into the head of a 27-year-old man, killing him as he sat on a couch.

The attack happened around 10 p.m. on Tuesday on Cross Street, near 4th Street.

The 53-year-old homeowner says several people strong-armed their way through the front door and pistol-whipped him.

The homeowner is in stable condition.

Investigators say the murder victim did not live in the home.

Detectives are talking to witnesses and checking surveillance video as they investigate.