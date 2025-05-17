The victim told police he was in his vehicle when an unknown man fired shots through his front windshield.

Man shot while sitting inside car in Cobbs Creek section of the city

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police say a man is in critical condition after a shooting in the Cobbs Creek section of the city.

Police responded to the scene on the 5700 block of Washington Avenue just after 2 a.m. Sunday.

Police found a 36-year-old man inside his car suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he is listed in critical condition.

The victim told police he was in his vehicle when an unknown man fired shots through his front windshield.

His vehicle was littered with bullet holes. Police towed the vehicle for further investigation.

No arrests have been made. This is an on-going investigation with the Philadelphia Police Shooting Investigating Group.