Police are searching for the shooter and the weapon involved.

Gunman sought after man shot while sitting inside vehicle in North Philadelphia

Gunman sought after man shot while sitting inside vehicle in North Philadelphia

Gunman sought after man shot while sitting inside vehicle in North Philadelphia

Gunman sought after man shot while sitting inside vehicle in North Philadelphia

Gunman sought after man shot while sitting inside vehicle in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Police are investigating after a gunman fired shots into a Kia Sorento, wounding a man inside.

The shooting happened on the 3200 block of West Lippincott Street in North Philadelphia around 3:40 a.m. Sunday.

Officers rushed the victim to Temple University Hospital.

We're told he is listed in stable condition.

Police are searching for the shooter and the weapon involved.