Man stabbed in parking lot of a grocery store in the Tioga-Nicetown section of Philadelphia

Chopper 6 was over the scene of a stabbing in a grocery store parking lot in the Tioga-Nicetown section of Philadelphia on Wednesday.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is in the hospital after being stabbed in the parking lot of a grocery store in the Tioga-Nicetown section of Philadelphia.

It happened around 12:38 p.m. Wednesday at the Save-A-Lot on the 4400 block of N. Broad Street.

Police say the 46-year-old victim was stabbed in the stomach.

He was taken to Temple University Hospital by a private vehicle where he was placed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made and no weapon has been recovered.

Anyone with information can call or text police at 215-686-TIPS (8477).