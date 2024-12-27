Man tried to stab woman, then set fire that spread to several homes in Allentown: Police

An Allentown man is facing a slew of charges for allegedly trying to stab a woman, then lighting a fire that spread to a half-dozen homes in the city.

An Allentown man is facing a slew of charges for allegedly trying to stab a woman, then lighting a fire that spread to a half-dozen homes in the city.

An Allentown man is facing a slew of charges for allegedly trying to stab a woman, then lighting a fire that spread to a half-dozen homes in the city.

An Allentown man is facing a slew of charges for allegedly trying to stab a woman, then lighting a fire that spread to a half-dozen homes in the city.

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- An Allentown man is facing a slew of charges for allegedly trying to stab a woman, then lighting a fire that spread to a half-dozen homes in the city.

Santos Mota-Ramirez, 60, is being charged with arson, attempted homicide and aggravated assault after Thursday's blaze.

Police were called to the 700 block of Cedar Street for a domestic disturbance around 4:20 p.m.

Investigators say Mota-Ramirez admitted to trying to stab a woman there, and then lighting the home on fire.

That fire trapped another person in the basement. That person had to be rescued through the basement window by firefighters.

Heavy flames engulf 5 homes in Allentown, Pa.

The flames spread to six other homes, leaving some 30 people without a place to live.

Meanwhile, newly released bodycam video shows the moments when firefighters raced to rescue the woman who was trapped in the basement.

At least three people were taken to the hospital.

One is said to be in critical condition.

Four firefighters were also treated for injuries.