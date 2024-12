Heavy flames rip through several homes in Allentown, Pa.

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- Crews are battling a three-alarm fire that has damaged at least four homes in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

The call came in around 4:30 p.m. Thursday for flames showing on the 700 block of Cedar Street.

Chopper 6 was overhead as firefighters worked to get the blaze under control.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.