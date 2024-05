Man, woman dead after apparent murder-suicide in Gloucester County

CLAYTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A man and woman are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Gloucester County, investigators say.

Chopper 6 was over the scene Tuesday night at an apartment complex on the 300 block of North Broad Street in Clayton, New Jersey.

According to police, a woman was shot and killed by a man she knew. The man then killed himself.

Authorities have not yet released their identities. There is also no word on what may have led up to this deadly shooting.