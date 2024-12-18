Moorestown Mall store manager allegedly recorded juvenile employees in bathroom with hidden camera

MOORESTOWN, N.J. (WPVI) -- Police arrested a manager at a Moorestown Mall store after juvenile employees were allegedly recorded in the bathroom.

Police say a young employee at the "Time After Time" watch store found what she believed was a hidden camera on the toilet tank.

Investigators later searched the manager Robert McGuire's home in Willingboro, New Jersey, and found an SD card with video.

McGuire has been charged with several offenses, including Possession of Child Sexual Assault Material.

