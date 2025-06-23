Manhunt underway after police-involved shooting in Lewes, Delaware

The suspect has been identified as Jason Arnold.

LEWES, Del. (WPVI) -- There is a manhunt underway after a police-involved shooting in Lewes, Delaware.

A large police presence is on Blackwood Drive as Delaware State Police search for what they are describing as an "armed white male."

The suspect has been identified as Jason Arnold. He is described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing approximately 230 lbs. He was last seen fleeing in the area of Blackwood Drive, wearing a light-colored shirt and dark shorts.

Officials said they are aware of false information circulating online but noted that no officers have been injured in this incident.

"The scene remains active, and we appreciate the public's patience as we work through the investigation," Delaware State Police said in a Facebook post.

Residents in the area are urged to remain vigilant, avoid the area. They are also asked to call 911 immediately if they see anything suspicious or have information.

This is a developing story. Check back with 6abc for the latest.

